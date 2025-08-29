Iran still fifth in FIFA Futsal Men’s World Ranking

Brazil remain top of the Ranking, while Uzbekistan, Belarus, Vietnam, Belgium, Hungary, Germany, Moldova, Bahrain and Sweden have risen.

Uzbekistan have jumped four places to 19th on the FIFA Futsal Men’s World Ranking, while Belarus, Vietnam, Belgium, Hungary and Germany have made impressive climbs.

FIFA Futsal World Cup holders Brazil remain top, followed by Portugal, Spain, Argentina, and Iran.

Uzbekistan hosted last year’s global finals and, though they crashed out at the group stage, have won four and drawn one of their five games since.

Belarus rose six spots to 24th. Aleksandr Chernik’s charges stunned Italy 2-1 in April to reach the UEFA Futsal EURO at their illustrious opponents’ expense, and have won eight of their last ten outings.

Vietnam, who recently upset Kazakhstan 4-1, went up to 26th, with Belgium, victors in four of five matches in 2025, in 34th. Hungary are four berths back, with Germany ascending seven slots to 47th.

Three teams made double-figure leaps: Moldova (up 14 to 66th), Bahrain (up 14 to 69th) and Sweden (up 17 to 74th).

