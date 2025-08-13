  1. Politics
Larijani to Hezbollah supporters:

Hezbollah source of pride, Iran constantly supports it

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani has praised Hezbollah for its great influence, vowing that Iran constantly supports the Lebanese resistance.

The Secretary of the SNSC delivered a speech to Hezbollah supporters while visiting the tomb of martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, former Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, on Wednesday evening.

Larijani said that Hezbollah today is a living and sustainable movement and a source of honor and pride for Islam. He considered the path that Hassan Nasrallah outlined for Hezbollah to be a combination of intellectual development and struggle, adding that “He left us, but his ardent children are alive in his original organization.”

He emphasized that Hezbollah may encounter unkindness and hatred, but this animosity is due to the effectiveness of the movement.

According to Larijani," the young fighters of Hezbollah are a source of pride for all Muslims, and walking the path of the martyr Nasrallah requires steadfastness in resistance."

He emphasized, “We are always with you and will support you.”

