Tehran sets condition on limiting its nuclear program

Tehran is prepared to accept certain limitations on its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions, but ending uranium enrichment entirely is nonnegotiable, Iran's deputy foreign minister said in an interview with Kyodo News.

"Iran can be flexible on the capacities and limits of enrichment, but cannot agree to stop enrichment under any circumstance because it's essential, and we need to rely on ourselves, not on empty promises," Majid Takht-e Ravanchi said.

