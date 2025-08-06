IRGC warns foes: Response to threats will exceed imagination

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a statement marking the 40th day after the martyrdom of the Iranian military commanders, emphasized that any threat against Iran's security will be met with a decisive reaction, beyond the enemies' imagination, and harsher than Operation True Promise 3.

The IRGC, along with other branches of Iran's armed forces, is always prepared to deliver a firm and regret-inducing response to any threats or aggression by the US, the Zionist regime, and their allies—at any time and any place, the statement reads.

We loudly and powerfully declare that any threat against the security and territorial integrity of the country will face a severe response, beyond the imagination of enemies and far harsher than what aggressors experienced in Operation True Promise 3, it added.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.

