250 terrorists neutralized Southeast of Iran: IRGC Commander

The commander of the IRGC Ground Forces, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, disclosed the figures Thursday during a memorial ceremony for security personnel martyred in an April 6, 2024 incident in Rask, Sistan and Balouchestan.

Referring to attacks in Rask and Chabahar in April 2024, Pakpour said, “All 18 terrorists killed in those operations were foreigners, disguised as local fuel smugglers. They had hidden weapons in fuel containers.”

He cited confessions by captured collaborators confirming this account, urging locals to remain alert and prevent foreign nationals from posing as residents.

Speaking on a separate incident in Goharkouh, he said, “Following the attack, over 150 militants were arrested and 100 were eliminated in our security operations.”

He noted that detainees admitted to being directed by a fugitive from Rask who had joined anti-government forces abroad.

Pakpour called on residents to avoid being influenced by such individuals and warned against renting homes to strangers who may engage in acts undermining regional security and development.

He concluded by stressing support for the families of fallen security personnel.

“We must all work together to address the problems of the martyrs’ families—those who sacrificed their loved ones for this nation’s safety,” he said.

RHM/TSN