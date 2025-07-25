Hamas rejects US claim it stalled ceasefire talks

The Palestinian resistance movement rejected the allegations made by the US special envoy on Thursday, asserting that it has shown full responsibility and flexibility throughout the negotiations.

Hamas emphasized its commitment to reach an agreement that would end the aggression and alleviate the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip.

The group expressed its genuine dedication to the success of mediation efforts.

In its statement, Hamas reiterated its eagerness to achieve a ceasefire that halts Israeli aggression and alleviates the hardships faced by the people of Gaza.

The movement noted that it submitted its final response after extensive consultations with Palestinian factions, mediators, and friendly nations.

“Hamas submitted its final response after extensive consultations and constructively addressed all observations, demonstrating a genuine commitment to the success of mediation efforts,” the statement read.

Hamas highlighted that the remarks made by Steve Witkoff contradict the views of the mediators, who welcomed Hamas's constructive and positive stance.

This statement followed Witkoff's announcement that he is withdrawing from ceasefire talks, accusing Hamas of not "acting in good faith."

"We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after Hamas's latest response, which clearly indicates a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza," Witkoff posted on social media. "While the mediators have made great efforts, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith."

Witkoff also stated that Washington would now consider alternative options to bring home the captives and create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza, expressing disappointment in Hamas's actions.

Hamas has made it clear that it will only agree to a ceasefire that stops Israel’s aggression, while the regime insists on continuing its military actions even after a prisoner exchange.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office acknowledged that it had received the response via mediators and said it was reviewing the content.

Despite ongoing indirect negotiations in Qatar, no agreement has been reached. While Tel Aviv has accused Hamas of delaying the process, the Palestinian group argues it is Israel that has obstructed progress by rejecting key conditions for a sustainable truce.

The proposed ceasefire also includes a prisoner exchange involving Israeli captives still held in Gaza. Of the 251 people taken on October 7, 2023, 49 remain in captivity, with the Israeli military believing that 27 of them are dead.

The occupying entity demands to dismantle Hamas’s military and governance infrastructure, while Hamas insists on guarantees for a lasting ceasefire, full Israeli withdrawal, and unimpeded flow of desperately-needed humanitarian aid.

The Israeli regime claims it has already accepted both the Qatari and the updated US proposals.

This week, three more countries joined the original 25 nations that released a joint recent statement calling for the immediate end of the war in Gaza and said Israel was not allowing sufficient aid in, demanding that it must do so to comply with international humanitarian law.

"We, the signatories listed below, come together with a simple, urgent message: the war in Gaza must end now," the original statement, released on July 21, began. "The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths. The Israeli government’s aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity."

The Israeli regime’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable. Israel must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law, the statement further said.

The statement was initially signed by the foreign ministers of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.K. The foreign ministers of Greece, Malta and Cyprus also signed the statement as of July 22.

