Israeli's military backbone to be destroyed if attacks Iran

Speaking at the sermons of this week's Friday prayers, Abu Torabi Fard referred to the 12-day Israeli-imposed war, saying that from the first hours of the enemy invasion, the highest level of national unity, a strong bond between the nation, sovereignty, and territory, was formed inside Iran.

"The Iranian nation created the most magnificent national unity and social cohesion. Unity and cohesion know no boundaries. We must value this precious asset and take steps to protect it with rationality, science, knowledge, understanding, faith, and adornment with moral virtues," he stressed.

He further stressed that based on the information gathered from more than 20 official Hebrew, Arab, and Western sources, the 12-day war has posed one of Tel Aviv's most complex strategic challenges. "With the unprecedented censorship on the Zionist regime's media, which was implemented under the supervision and management of security institutions, the damage inflicted on the regime [by Iran] has been estimated at between $30 and $35 billion, equivalent to 8% of the regime's annual GDP."

He underlined that although the Iranian military and security institutions are fully prepared to respond decisively to any possible enemy aggression, it seems that the Israeli regime, which has experienced a severe defeat against Iran's power and incurred heavy costs, has well realized that if it makes another miscalculation, its military and economic backbone will be shattered.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

