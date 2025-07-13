Enemy-linked networks identified inside Iran: Judiciary Spox

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, Jahangir assured the public that follow-ups are being carried out “swiftly, decisively, and precisely,” and that more information would be shared with the public in the near future.

Responding to a question about claims that the recent attack on Evin Prison was aimed at eliminating certain spies by Israel, Jahangir said, “I do not confirm this claim.”

However, he emphasized that the goal of the Israeli regime in attacking Evin Prison was to demonstrate, once again, its disregard for international norms.

“The Zionist regime’s objective in the attack was to show that it places no value on international rules,” he said, adding that this behavior is consistent with its past record of human rights violations, which have gone unpunished.

He described the attack as a cowardly attempt to instill fear and discourage public support for the Islamic Revolution, Islam, and Iran.

“The strike left ordinary citizens, prison staff, judiciary employees, the families of prisoners, and local residents dead and wounded,” he said.

Jahangir further denounced the attack on Evin Prison as “a terrorist act and a crime against humanity,” saying that it violated all international norms.

He urged the international community, particularly those who frequently speak of human rights, to take concrete legal action against Israel for its crimes.

He also confirmed that a small number of inmates escaped during the attack.

“A few prisoners exploited the situation to flee, but their number is not significant,” he said, adding that some inmates even helped the wounded And did not escape.

“No high-profile detainees were among the escapees, and the fugitives will certainly be apprehended and returned to prison,” he said.

