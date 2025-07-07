Yemen says attacked ship for violating ban and it is sinking

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced in its second statement on Monday that they targeted the ship "Magic Seas" in the Red Sea with two Unmanned surface vehicles or drone boats, five ballistic and guided missiles, and three drones, adding that the ship is now sinking.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced in their statement, "In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their brave forces and emphasizing the continuation of the ban on the sailing of Israeli enemy ships in the Red and Arabian Seas, the naval, missile, and drone forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted the ship Magic Seas belonging to a company that violated the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine with two sea drones, five ballistic and guided missiles, and three drones."

The statement continued to say that a a result of the attack "the ship was directly targeted and water entered it and is now on the verge of sinking. Our forces allowed the ship's crew to safely leave the ship."

The statement also emphasized "The operation to attack the ship in the Red Sea was carried out after calls and warnings that our navy had given to the ship's authorities, but they ignored all those warnings."

MNA/ISN1404041609686