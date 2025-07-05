Leader attends Muharram mourning ceremony

Ayatollah Khamenei, who commands all Iranian armed forces took part in a mourning ceremony held at Imam Khomeini Hussainiya located at his office's compound in downtown Tehran on Friday night.

Tonight is the ninth night of Muharram, in which the third Shia Imam, Hussein ibn Ali, in the battle of Karbala.

The Zionist regime and Washington had made threats against the life of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, which has drawn widespread condemnation on the part of Muslims around the world.

Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi and Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani have issued fatwas against threats to the life of Ayatollah Khamenei, declaring those who threaten the Leader as the Enemy of God, whose blood has to be shed by Muslims as an Islamic duty.

