Holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – The photos show the atmosphere of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS) in the first two days of the month of Muharram

Hazrat Abul Fazl Al-Abbas (AS), the brave and valiant standard bearer of Imam Husain’s army in the historical Battle of Karbala who sacrificed his life to safeguard Islam was born in the holy city of Madinah on the 4th day of the month of Shaban in the year 26 Hijrah.

He was the son of the first Shia Imam Ali ibn Abu Talib and Fatimah bint Hizam.

His mother was the virtuous lady Omm al-Baneen Fatima bint Hizam of the al-Kilabiyya clan noted for its courage and bravery. Imam Ali (AS) married her several years after the passing away of his beloved wife, Hazrat Fatema Zahra (SA) the daughter of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Hazrat Abbas (AS), who was over two decades younger than his older brothers, the Prophet’s grandsons, Imam Hasan (AS) and Imam Husain (AS), was very much attached to them since childhood. He never called them brothers out of respect for their immaculate lineage but would refer to them as Lords and Masters.