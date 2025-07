TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Mourners attended a mourning ceremony on Ashura Day evening known as 'Shame Ghariban' to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein on Sunday night at Imam Khomeini Hussainiya.

A large number of government officials took part in the Sham-e Ghariban ceremoy at Imam Khomeini Hussainiya in downton the capital.