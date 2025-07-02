IRGC spox hails Leader for swift reaction in Israel war

Referring to the huge participation of people at the funeral ceremonies of senior senior Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists, who were assassinated by the criminal Zionist regime on June 13, he stated that massive turnout of people was unparalleled and unique like previously important occasions, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini emphasized.

National unity is the most important component of the power and deterrence of the Islamic Establishment, he said, adding that this sense of duty and commitment of noble nation of Islamic Iran towards martyrs is unparalleled throughout the history and entire world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Naeini referred to the Zionist enemy's goals in attacking Iran and also tactful policy of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in appointing new commanders in place of their assassinated comrades, which disrupted the enemy's calculations, and noted that the enemy is delusional and the calculations it has made regarding Iran have never been correct.

Regarding the enemy's foolishness in attacking Iran, General Naeini added, “Today, Westerners and many intellectuals and experts in the political and military fields acknowledge that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei quickly handled the situation after the Israeli attack against Iran and established peace and stability in the Iranian society."

