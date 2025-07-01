Pakistani PM visits Iran embassy after Israel-US attacks

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif came attended Iran's embassy in Islamabad today at the head of a high-ranking delegation to show solidarity with the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the terrorist attacks of the Zionist regime and the US against Iran.

During this visit, Pakistan Prime Minister met with Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam and he signed the memorial book of martyrs of Iran.

Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Amna Baloch, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, accompanied Shehbaz Sharif in this visit.

RHM/