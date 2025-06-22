Russia, China, Pakistan submit draft Res. on Iran to UNSC

After the US and Zionist regime's aggression against Iran, three countries - Russia, China, and Pakistan - submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council on this matter.

The draft resolution was not put to a vote at today's UN Security Council meeting. The text is only a draft and still needs to be circulated to Security Council members before it can be put to a vote. The earliest possible time for a vote would be early to mid-next week.

The draft resolution, submitted by Russia, China, and Pakistan, is brief, only about a page and a half, but it contains two key points:

1. Condemnation of attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Iran:

- This draft resolution condemns in the strongest possible terms attacks against peaceful nuclear sites and facilities under the protection of the Agency in Iran.

- This text notes that such an attack constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security and is a major risk to the Agency's regulatory system.

- The United States is not mentioned in the text.

2- Request for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire:

- This draft resolution calls for an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities.

- The three countries have emphasized the neef for the return of the parties to the path of diplomacy.

However, given the call for an immediate ceasefire, if this resolution is put to a vote, there is a high probability that the US will use its veto power on it.

