Advanced Israeli drone destroyed over Iran

This Israeli drone, which was attempting to enter Iran, was destroyed by the air defenses of Ilam Province and crashed in the mountains surrounding Malekshahi County.

The unprovoked Israeli aggression on Iran's soil left Tehran with no choice but to defend the Iranian nation and the country's security by hitting back at the criminal Zionists.

Issuing a statement after launching the 12th phase of Operation True Promise III against Israel on Wednesday evening, the IRGC said that it has successfully managed to destory Israeli defense systems across occupied Palestine.

"And now, the airspace of the occupied territories is open to hug the Iranian missiles and drones," it added.

Addressing the residents of the illegal Israeli settlements, the IRGC said that it is set to launch continous missile attacks on occupied Palestine, recalling the promise made by the former IRGC chief Hossein Salami who had vowed that Iran would open the gates of hell to the criminal Zionists in response to their numerous crimes.

"Be sure that the sound of alarm sirens would not turn off for even a second," it said, adding that the Zionists now have to choose between gradual death in shelters and fleeing occupied territories as soon as possible.

