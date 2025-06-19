Israel without US support cannot endure for one single day

In an interview on Thursday, Speaker Ghalibaf said: “We do not aim to expand the war, but the United States’ delusional president should know that our nation is not like Western nations, which he may be able to take control of and impose anything on.”

He said the United States cannot impose the potential terms of peace on Iran by pressuring the country either.

The Israeli regime attacked Iran, including residential buildings in Tehran, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Ghalibaf said the Israeli regime assumed it can follow up on the early attacks on the Iranian military commanders, but the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic quickly reclaimed the field.

After the early morning strikes on June 13, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, the Iranian Armed Forces promised to “open the gates of hell” to Israel and began punitive strikes inside the Israeli-occupied territories, hitting sensitive sites in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among others, with salvos of missiles and drones.

Life has come to a halt in the occupied territories as Israelis spend day and night in underground bomb shelters. Many Israelis are paying large sums of money to smugglers to take them to Greece and Cyprus by boat.

Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

MNA