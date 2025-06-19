Iran to close Strait of Hormuz if US joins aggression

Tehran MP in the Iranian parliament Seyyed Ali Yazdi Khah said that the enemies must know that Iran has too many choices that will employ them if needs be.

The lawmaker stressed that Iran will not close Strait of Hormuz for the time being but if the Global Arrogance (US and Western states) joins Israeli regime directly, Tehral will shut the strategic waterwar way as the good and easy choice.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will allow freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz only if the Iranian strategic interests are not endangered.

