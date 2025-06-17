Iran Today; Stronger Than Ever

More than 45 years have passed since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran — a revolution that has led to the emergence of a nation stronger than it was before. In the very first year following the revolution, Saddam Hussein’s Ba'athist regime in Iraq launched a full-scale war against Iran. A devastating explosion also claimed the lives of around 70 senior officials, commanders, and scientists — among them, the influential Ayatollah Beheshti.



Despite these tremendous losses, the country managed to continue on its path. During the same war, Iran lost both its president, Mohammad-Ali Rajai, and prime minister, Mohammad-Javad Bahonar, in a bombing. One of Iran’s presidents even abandoned the country during the war, fleeing to Paris and disguising his identity.

These events belong to a chapter written over four decades ago. Today, in the face of regional tensions, it is evident that Israel is unable to withstand Iran’s missile capabilities. The Iran of today is not only resilient but also significantly more powerful than it was in the early years of the revolution.

MNA/