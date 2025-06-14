Iran-US talks planned for Sunday "unjustifiable": FM Araghchi

In a phone call with Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the Iranian foreign minister considered the Zionist regime's aggression to be the result of direct US support.

Araghchi emphasized that "continuing negotiations between Iran and the US in a situation where the Zionist regime's savagery continues is unjustifiable."

Araghchi also said that "Iran has given a decisive response to the Zionist regime's aggressions to protect its national sovereignty, people, and security, and is resolved to use its legitimate right to take countermeasures."

He called for a responsible stance from the European Union and the permanent members of the Security Council in condemning the Israeli aggression and holding the aggressor regime accountable.

According to Araghchi, the recent anti-Iran resolution by the IAEA was an excuse and a basis for Israel's hostile actions against Iran.

The EU foreign policy chief, for her part expressed deep regret and concern over the escalation of tensions in the region, stressing the EU's readiness to support diplomatic efforts in the Security Council and other international bodies to help reduce tensions and restore peace and security in the region.

MNA