US, Israel to pay heavy price for attacking Iran

The Israeli regime conducted a massive airstrike on Iran early on Friday, which resulted in the martyrdom of a number of civilians and military officials.

Reacting to the Israeli aggression, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said, "Enemies should expect strong responses from the armed forces."

"The armed forces are fully prepared and will definitely respond forcefully to these actions."

"Retaliation will be decisive, and the Zionist regime and the United States will pay a very heavy price."

