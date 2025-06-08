Israeli daily says attacking Iran is complex, difficult

According to a report by Makor Rishon, as quoted by Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen, any Israeli airstrike on Iranian nuclear infrastructure would be "complicated and difficult." The report underscores that it is virtually impossible to fully halt Iran’s uranium enrichment through such attacks.

The newspaper highlights that Iran has already proven—both to itself and to the world—that it can directly strike targets within Israeli-occupied territories. It cited Iran’s recent military operation, which inflicted damage on strategic areas within occupied Palestine, as evidence of Tehran’s effective deterrent capabilities.

The report concludes that Iran retains the capacity to inflict serious harm on Israel in the event of any future conflict, underscoring the high cost of military escalation.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran’s Minister of Defense, has called recent Israeli threats against Iran “sheer nonsense,” asserting that the regime lacks the capability to pose a real threat to Iran.

In an interview with Al Mayadeen, Nasirzadeh stated that Iran possesses such power that Israel cannot threaten it. "Any malicious action by the Zionist regime will result in its own destruction.”

He further added that those who are actually capable of threatening Iran do not speak in such a manner. "The statements from Israeli officials are baseless and empty talk.”

Commenting on the same issue, the Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, declared that Iran is fully prepared to face any possible scenario. General Salami emphasized Iran’s complete readiness to confront any threat and reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s firm resolve to safeguard national sovereignty and the rights of the Iranian people.

