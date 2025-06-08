Israeli media confirm infiltration after Iran seizure of docs

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) revealed on Saturday that Iran’s intelligence apparatus had laid hold of a “vast quantity of strategic and sensitive information and documents belonging to the Zionist regime.”

Providing no further details on the content, the state broadcaster said the intelligence included “thousands of documents related to the regime’s nuclear plans and facilities.”

The revelation was met with miscellaneous reactions from the Israeli media while the occupying regime’s ministry of military affairs clammed up on the issue.

Israel’s Channel 12, referring to the IRIB announcement, said Tehran had “succeeded” in obtaining and extracting intelligence archives related to Israel’s nuclear project.

The Israeli TV channel said Iran had described the operation as a “painful blow” to the regime and emphasized that it involves thousands of documents related to Israel’s nuclear project and its facilities.

Israel’s leading news website Walla, quoting Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network, said Iran had succeeded in obtaining a huge volume of strategic and sensitive documents and information belonging to Israel, among which information and documents related to Israel’s nuclear programs and facilities are particularly prominent.

“The breadth and quality of the documents indicate major infiltration into Israel, and it is expected that their review will take a significant amount of time,” Walla said. “However, it is said that Iranian officials intend to release more details and videos in this regard in the near future.”

The leading news website stressed that the special security commissioner of the Israeli war ministry, which is responsible for the security and protection of Israel’s nuclear facilities, had in a call with Walla said, “We do not comment on these reports.”

The Hebrew-language Maariv daily newspaper referred to the event as “concerning.”

The headline of their news item reads, “A concerning report: Iran has stolen Israel’s secret nuclear documents.”

Maariv stated that, the Iranian intelligence service has “succeeded” in acquisition of “thousands of confidential documents related to Israel’s nuclear facilities and strategic projects and transferring them to secure locations inside Iran.”

Israel Hayom, an Israeli Hebrew-language daily newspaper, citing Iranian media and al-Mayadeen network, underlined that the documents obtained from Israel include highly sensitive documents related to Israel’s nuclear program.

