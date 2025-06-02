Iran's foreign minister in Cairo for talks

Foreign Minister Araghchi is visiting Cairo at the invitation of Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

In addition to meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, the top Iranian diplomat will also meet and consult with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and based on the planned plan. He will also meet with Egyptian elites and a number of Iranians residing in the country.

In this visit, consultations will be held on Tehran-Cairo bilateral relations and the steps that need to be taken in this regard.

MP/