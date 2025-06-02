What Russia and Ukraine agreed in 2nd round of Istanbul talks

Key statements are as follows published by Sputnik:
Russia handed Ukraine a draft memorandum on settlement, which Kiev took for study
The Russian settlement memorandum is in two parts and is detailed and well-developed
The first part focuses on how to achieve genuine long-term peace
The second part outlines steps for a full ceasefire, allowing for flexibility and multiple paths to that goal
Russia will unilaterally transfer 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev next week, having identified all the deceased
The parties agreed on the largest-yet prisoner exchange
The total exchange will be at least 1,000 prisoners, possibly more
Sick and seriously wounded prisoners will be exchanged on an "all for all" basis
Moscow and Kiev will create a commission to exchange seriously wounded troops without political decisions
The sides will exchange soldiers under the age of 25
Russia offered Ukraine a concrete ceasefire for two to three days in certain frontline sectors
Moscow and Kiev agreed to a ceasefire in specific areas so commanders can retrieve the bodies of their soldiers
The Ukrainian armed forces promised to work out the ceasefire proposal for those areas soon
Kiev turned the issue of 'child abductions' into a 'show for sentimental Europeans'
No children have been kidnapped by Moscow, only rescued by Russian soldiers
Russia received a list of 339 children from Ukraine who are in difficult situations due to the conflict
Moscow returns children to Kiev if their parents or legal guardians are present
Russia is working on reuniting families separated by the Ukraine conflict
The negotiations with Ukraine were conducted in Russian
The Russian delegation was satisfied with the results of the second round of talks with Ukraine, Medinsky said.
MNA
Your Comment