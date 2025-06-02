Key statements are as follows published by Sputnik:

Russia handed Ukraine a draft memorandum on settlement, which Kiev took for study

The Russian settlement memorandum is in two parts and is detailed and well-developed

The first part focuses on how to achieve genuine long-term peace

The second part outlines steps for a full ceasefire, allowing for flexibility and multiple paths to that goal

Russia will unilaterally transfer 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev next week, having identified all the deceased

The parties agreed on the largest-yet prisoner exchange

The total exchange will be at least 1,000 prisoners, possibly more

Sick and seriously wounded prisoners will be exchanged on an "all for all" basis

Moscow and Kiev will create a commission to exchange seriously wounded troops without political decisions

The sides will exchange soldiers under the age of 25

Russia offered Ukraine a concrete ceasefire for two to three days in certain frontline sectors

Moscow and Kiev agreed to a ceasefire in specific areas so commanders can retrieve the bodies of their soldiers

The Ukrainian armed forces promised to work out the ceasefire proposal for those areas soon

Kiev turned the issue of 'child abductions' into a 'show for sentimental Europeans'

No children have been kidnapped by Moscow, only rescued by Russian soldiers

Russia received a list of 339 children from Ukraine who are in difficult situations due to the conflict

Moscow returns children to Kiev if their parents or legal guardians are present

Russia is working on reuniting families separated by the Ukraine conflict

The negotiations with Ukraine were conducted in Russian

The Russian delegation was satisfied with the results of the second round of talks with Ukraine, Medinsky said.

