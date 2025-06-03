Ukrainian drone attack has destroyed billions of dollars worth of Russian aircraft stationed at bases across the country, including at locations as far away as Siberia, in what Kyiv claims is its longest-range assault of the war, The Guardian reported.

The spectacular operation, known as Spiderweb, was prepared in secret over 18 months. Ukraine’s agents moved short-range drones and explosives inside Russia before they were launched remotely for a coordinated strike on Sunday that was intended to strike at Moscow’s air superiority.

Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), said drones were smuggled into Russia and placed inside containers, which were later loaded on to trucks.

With the trucks positioned near Russian bases, the roof panels of the containers were lifted off by a remotely activated mechanism, allowing the drones to fly out and begin their attack. The drones had first-person view, or FPV, technology that allowed them to be operated remotely, probably from Ukrainian territory.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed that "several units of aviation equipment" were damaged in the Ukrainian drone attack on Sunday.

On June 1, the Ukrainian regime carried out a "terrorist" attack using first-person view (FPV) drones targeting airfields in Russia's Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions, Sputnik reported a statement by the MoD on Sunday afternoon.

A Ukrainian military official, who spoke with the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to disclose operational details, said the far-reaching attack took more than a year and a half to execute and was personally supervised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

MA/PR