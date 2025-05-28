  1. Politics
May 28, 2025, 9:40 PM

Iran not to compromise on enrichment capability: FM spox

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – The spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry has reacted to an earlier report by Western media about Iran's enrichment capability, stressing that "Continuing enrichment in Iran is an uncompromising principle."

In reaction to a recent report by Reuters, claiming to have quoted Iranian officials as saying, about the possibility of Iran's compromise on its enrichment capability in the talks with the United States, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei categorically rejected such a claim, saying that, "Continuing enrichment in Iran is an uncompromising principle."

He described the Reuters' new claim as continuation of is fabricated news that have been repeatedly rejected and proven false.

Iran and the United States held a fifth round of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program in the Italian capital of Rome on Friday. Just like the previous rounds, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's regional envoy, Steve Witkoff, headed the negotiating delegations in the talks.

So far, both sides have described the talks as constructive and positive. 

KI

News ID 232412
Kamal Iranidoost

