Iran, Iraq stress full implementation of 2023 security pact

Ahmadian and Araji met on the sidelines of the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security in Moscow on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the top security officials stressed the full implementation of the security pact, which was signed in 2023 in Baghdad with the aim of ensuring security at the shared borders, particularly in the Kurdistan Region.

Ahmadian also referred to the developments in the region and called it necessary to be vigilant against the Zionist regime's plots which are aimed at sowing division among countries, stressing the need to stop the oppression and crimes in the occupied territories.

"The unity of Islamic countries against the crimes of the Zionists can increase the cost for the criminals," he added.

The Iraqi National Security Advisor, for his part, said in the meeting "Iran is a strategic partner for us, and the two countries are advancing common issues based on mutual understanding."

Araji also emphasized that, "The Islamic world should not remain silent in the face of Zionist crimes and must unite to prevent the continuation of oppression and suppression on the people of Gaza."

Ahmadian arrived in Moscow earlier on Tuesday at the official invitation of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu to attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security which will run from May 27 to 29, 2025.

MNA/IRN85845651