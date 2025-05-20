Trump administration cuts $60 million in aid to Harvard Univ.

This marks the third major funding cut directed at the university by the Trump administration in just two months, bringing the total value of rescinded federal funding to $2.7 billion, Times of India reported.

The latest cut was announced on X late Monday evening, with HHS stating it is “taking decisive action to uphold civil rights in higher education.”

According to reporting by The Harvard Crimson, this round of cuts applies only to grants administered through HHS and follows a $450 million cut announced earlier in May and a sweeping $2.2 billion reduction made in April by eight federal agencies.

MA/PR