Iran condemns Israeli attacks on Palestinians' refugee camps

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei strongly condemned the brutal attacks by the Zionist regime on shelters and refugee camps in Jabalia and Khan Younis, which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens of innocent Palestinians, including several infants.

Baghaei described the widespread and unprecedented violations of human rights and humanitarian principles in the occupied Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime as a “gross violation of the fundamental principles and rules of international law.”

He emphasized the legal and moral responsibility of all states—and consequently, the United Nations—to prevent genocide and ensure compliance with humanitarian law. He called for the urgent acceleration of open cases against the Zionist regime and its officials at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) over war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

Expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, the spokesman urged effective action by the international community and regional countries to immediately stop the criminal attacks of the Zionist regime, swiftly deliver food and medicine to Gaza, and prosecute and punish the regime’s criminal officials.

