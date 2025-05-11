Putin proposes direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for resuming direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, “without preconditions,” seeking a comprehensive, long-lasting peace agreement in place of an armistice that allows Ukraine to rebuild and rearm.

Putin referenced the unsuccessful 2022 peace talks that took place in Istanbul in March, shortly after Moscow launched its special military campaign, and proposed “restarting” them in remarks to reporters in the early hours of Sunday.

“We are committed to serious negotiations with Ukraine,” Putin said, adding that he doesn’t rule out agreeing to a ceasefire later, in the course of direct talks with Ukraine.

“We offer the Kiev authorities to resume negotiations already on Thursday, in Istanbul.”

Putin said that he would speak to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later on Sunday about facilitating the talks.

“Our proposal, as they say, is on the table. The decision is now up to the Ukrainian authorities and their curators, who are guided, it seems, by their personal political ambitions, and not by the interests of their peoples.”

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a Channel One TV broadcast “This is a very serious proposal, which confirms the real intention to find a peaceful solution.”

“A lasting peace can be achieved only through serious negotiations, and the readiness for these negotiations has now been shown and demonstrated by the [Russian] President,” Peskov added.

In a message on the social network Truth Social, US President Donald Trump hailed Putin’s proposal as a positive one for ending the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Russia’s offer of “direct talks” by saying it was a “positive sign” Moscow was considering ending the war - but reiterated calls for a ceasefire to begin on Monday.

“We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire - complete, lasting and credible - starting tomorrow, 12 May, and Ukraine is ready to meet.”

On Saturday, leaders from four major European countries said they would ratchet up pressure on Moscow if it does not accept an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

Putin, however, rejected the ultimatum by European leaders to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine or face increased sanctions.

Moscow has repeatedly blamed Kiev and the West for the talks collapsing.

Putin said that “those who truly want peace cannot but support” his proposal to restart the peace talks.

MNA/