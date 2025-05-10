Iran technical team to attend Iran-US talks: source

Referring to the presence of the technical delegation in the fourth round of indirect Iran-US talks, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said, "I can comment on our delegation."

"The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, consisting of experts and specialists needed at this stage of the talks, will be in the service of our country," he said.

The comment comes as a source familiar told CNN that the technical team is not expected to attend the Iran-US talks in Oman on Sunday.

The talks in Oman on Sunday will only be high-level, suggesting that the two sides would discuss a broader framework for moving forward. A source familiar told CNN that the technical team, which negotiates on more granular aspects of a deal like sanctions relief, is not expected to attend.

“It was appropriate to have the next round of talks at the principals level,” the source said.

MNA/