  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 7, 2025, 4:09 PM

Israeli forces kill 213 journalists in Gaza since Oct. 07

Israeli forces kill 213 journalists in Gaza since Oct. 07

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – At least 213 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli assault in October 2023, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.

On Wednesday, journalist Nour Abdu was killed while covering an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced families.

The Israeli military reportedly conducted two separate airstrikes on the al-Karama school in the Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, with the second strike occurring as people were recovering the bodies of the martyrs and the wounded, Countercurrents reported. 

Abdu was killed while covering the first attack on the school.

“The Government Media Office condemns in the strongest terms the targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli occupation,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We call on the International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of Arab Journalists, and all journalistic bodies in all countries of the world to condemn these systematic crimes against Palestinian journalists and media professionals in the Gaza Strip,” it added.

MNA

News ID 231556
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News