Israeli forces kill 213 journalists in Gaza since Oct. 07

On Wednesday, journalist Nour Abdu was killed while covering an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced families.

The Israeli military reportedly conducted two separate airstrikes on the al-Karama school in the Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, with the second strike occurring as people were recovering the bodies of the martyrs and the wounded, Countercurrents reported.

Abdu was killed while covering the first attack on the school.

“The Government Media Office condemns in the strongest terms the targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli occupation,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We call on the International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of Arab Journalists, and all journalistic bodies in all countries of the world to condemn these systematic crimes against Palestinian journalists and media professionals in the Gaza Strip,” it added.

MNA