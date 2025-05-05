Yemen comes under attack by US, Israeli warplanes (+VIDEO)

According to Yemeni Al-Masirah, Yemeni sources reported a joint attack by the US and the Israeli regime on Yemen on Monday.

The US and Israeli militaries carried out joint aerial aggression targeting Hudaydah province in Yemen.

At least 30 Israeli warplanes took part in aerial aggression on al-Hudaydah in Yemen, Israeli media reported.

The media reports also said that the US warplanes bombed Sana'a, the capital city of Yemen, simultaneously with Israeli aggression in Hudaydah.

The latest media report said that the Israeli warplanes dropped 48 bombs on a cement factory operated by Yemen's Ansarullah Movement, which leads the Sanaa government.



The attack comes a day after the Yemenis fired a hypersonic missile at Tel Aviv airport which hit its target, creating a deep crater in the airport and injuring at least six settlers.

The Yemeni attacks are in solidarity with Palestine amid the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

