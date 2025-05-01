Iran Leader advisor calls for dialogue with Arab states

In an address to a conference held on the National Persian Gulf Day, the head of the Tehran-based Strategic Council on Foreign Relations stressed the need for serious dialogue between Iran and the Persian Gulf countries.

"In light of the rationality and maturity of the countries of the region, regional dialogues between Iran and all Arab countries should be materialized. Iran also wants such dialogues," Kharrazi, who is a former Iranian foreign minister and an advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said.

Expressing concern about Israel's efforts to dominate the Persian Gulf region, he emphasized the formation of serious dialogues between Iran and the Arab countries of the region.

Iran marked the Persian Gulf National Day on Wednesday, which marks the anniversary of the expulsion of colonial and foreign forces from the strategic gulf in 1622.

MNA