  1. Politics
May 1, 2025, 11:51 AM

Iran Leader advisor calls for dialogue with Arab states

Iran Leader advisor calls for dialogue with Arab states

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – Head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi says that there has to be serious dialogue between Iran and the Persian Gulf littoral ARAB states as the Israeli regime's threats increase.

In an address to a conference held on the National Persian Gulf Day, the head of the Tehran-based Strategic Council on Foreign Relations stressed the need for serious dialogue between Iran and the Persian Gulf countries.

"In light of the rationality and maturity of the countries of the region, regional dialogues between Iran and all Arab countries should be materialized. Iran also wants such dialogues," Kharrazi, who is a former Iranian foreign minister and an advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said.

Expressing concern about Israel's efforts to dominate the Persian Gulf region, he emphasized the formation of serious dialogues between Iran and the Arab countries of the region.

Iran marked the Persian Gulf National Day on Wednesday, which marks the anniversary of the expulsion of colonial and foreign forces from the strategic gulf in 1622.

MNA

News ID 231283

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News