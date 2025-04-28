Azerbaijan, Iran sign 7 cooperation documents(+VIDEO)

On April 28, a ceremony for the exchange of signed documents between Azerbaijan and Iran was held in Baku, with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, Azernews reports.

"We will try to make the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan become much better and deeper," Pezeshkian, who is on an official visit to Baku, said in this ceremony.

Pezeshkian added, "We can have better relations with neighboring countries and the region than with European countries."

Updating...