Anti-Israeli hacktivist group paralyzes Israeli military ind.

According to a statement released by the CyberIsnaadFront, a large segment of Israel’s security and military industrial infrastructure has been infiltrated and contaminated with advanced cyber tools.

This infiltration has resulted in widespread malfunctioning of Israeli military products, particularly those manufactured by companies tied to the regime's war apparatus.

The group disclosed that this targeted cyber assault focused on strategic and sensitive technological domains of the Zionist regime’s defense sector.

One notable consequence was the disruption caused to RAFAEL, a prominent Israeli arms producer operating under the Ministry of War.

The issue reportedly surfaced after components from CR Casting / EXACT were deployed in RAFAEL's systems, leading to user-reported failures in several military products.

RAFAEL plays a central role in supplying arms for Israel’s regional aggression and operates under direct supervision of the regime’s war ministry.

Given the scale and complexity of the cyber operation, experts suggest that its full impact may unfold in the coming weeks across various sectors, including missile and naval systems.

The CyberIsnaadFront announced that this is only one phase of its broader campaign to degrade Israel’s ability to conduct offensive operations.

On their Telegram channel, the group reiterated that substantial portions of Israel’s military-industrial infrastructure have been rendered nonfunctional, marking a blow to the regime’s so-called regional dominance.

MNA