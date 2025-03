Israeli media on Sunday morning reported that at least one ballistic missile was fired from Yemeni territory at Tel Aviv in occupied Palestine.

News sources reported that sirens have been activated in Tel Aviv, occupied al-Quds, and in some southern areas of occupied Palestine.

Palestinian sources reported that several explosions were heard following the missile attack.

The Yemeni Army has not issued a statement in this regard so far.

This is a developing story...

MP/FNA channel