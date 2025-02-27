Iran reacts to fresh Israeli attacks on Syria

Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israel’s latest air and ground attacks on southern Syria and Damascus suburbs. Spokesman Esmail Baghaei warned against Israel’s continued expansionist aggression and urged the international community, especially Islamic nations, to take decisive action against these violations.

The senior Iranian diplomat warned that Israel’s expansionist and aggressive actions in Syrian territory must not continue unchecked and called for a firm response from the global community and Islamic nations to denounce these violations and take immediate action to halt Israel’s unlawful behavior.

Baghaei highlighted Israel’s repeated violations of the 1974 agreement, labeling these attacks as blatant breaches of the UN Charter and international law.

He stressed that the occupation of parts of Syria and repeated violations of its sovereignty constitute an act of aggression. He urged the UN Security Council to take swift action to stop Israel’s violations and prevent further threats to international peace and security.

MP/Spox. channel