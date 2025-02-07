Experience proves talks with US to yield no results

"We experienced talks with the US," Sediqi said in this week's Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, criticizing those inside the country who call for more talks with Washington as a way to resolve the problems.

"Those who suggested talks with the US were humiliated, but some still talk about the need for negotiations," the cleric said.

Recalling the anniversary of the pledge of allegiance by the Shah's Air Force commanders to the revolution and its Leader Imam Khomeini on February 8, 1979, Sediqi said that as the Air Force personnel stood by the side of the nation and the revolution at that time, the people are still supporting their Islamic Establishment vigorously.

He predicted that the people will come out to demonstrate their support for Islamic Establishment on 22nd of Bahman like all the 46 past years since the revolution's victory.

MNA