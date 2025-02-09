Trump strips security clearances of Blinken, Sullivan

"The move came a day after Trump said he had revoked the security clearance for his predecessor Joe Biden, stopping his access to daily intelligence briefings," Reuters reported citing sources in the White House.

Additionally, the US leader has also stripped security clearances of Biden's Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg who had led legal cases against Trump.

On February 7, the US leader revoked Biden’s security clearances, remarking "Joe, you’re fired.".

MP/