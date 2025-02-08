Iran launches IRF6 production line at Isfahan nuclear site

In a significant advancement for Iran’s nuclear technology sector, the country has inaugurated the production line for Hexafluoride Iridium (IRF6) at the Shahid Raeisi Nuclear Site (UCF) in Isfahan. The launch ceremony was attended by Mohammad Eslami, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), along with senior officials from the nuclear industry.

The newly established IRF6 production line will be used for the enrichment and separation of the IR-191 isotope, a critical component in various medical and industrial applications.

With the launch of this advanced production line, Iran has become one of the few countries capable of producing Hexafluoride Iridium (IRF6). This achievement not only strengthens the country’s domestic capabilities but also opens the door for potential exports to other countries.

MP/6371995