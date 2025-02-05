Trump's 'Gaza takeover' plan rejected by US allies

At a joint press conference with prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Trump said Washington would take over control of the Gaza Strip— possibly with the help of American troops— to create a "Riviera of the Middle East." He earlier suggested that displaced Palestinians could be resettled elsewhere, according to Press TV.

His remarks immediately sparked global condemnation, with European allies, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt rejecting the displacement of Palestinians and reiterating their calls for a two-state solution.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has affirmed the kingdom's position in 'a clear and explicit manner' that does not allow for any interpretation under any circumstances."

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for a swift reconstruction of the territory "without the Palestinians leaving.”

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called Trump’s proposal “unacceptable," saying relocating Palestinians from Gaza was something “neither we nor the region can accept.”

“It is wrong to even bring it up for discussion.”

Foreign ministers from several European countries have also come out against Trump, saying relocation of Palestinians is against international law.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said, "I want to be very clear on this: “Gaza is the land of Gazan Palestinians and they must stay in Gaza.”

"Gaza is part of the future Palestinian state Spain supports and has to coexist guaranteeing the Israeli state's prosperity and safety.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, “A displacement of the Palestinian civilian population from Gaza would not just be unacceptable and against international law. This would also lead to new suffering and new hatred.”

France foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine reiterates Paris's “opposition to any forced displacement of the Palestinian population of Gaza, which would constitute a serious violation of international law,” and “ major obstacle to the two-state solution.”

Prime Minister of Britain Keir Starmer said the people of Gaza “must be allowed home, they must be allowed to rebuild, and we should be with them in that rebuild on the way to a two-state solution.”

Russia and China also rejected the resettlement of the people of Gaza as both Moscow and Beijing believe a settlement in West Asia is only possible based on a two-state solution.

In reference to Trump’s claim that the US would take over Gaza, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said “legitimate Palestinian rights are not negotiable.”

The UN Human Rights Office (UNHCR) warned Washington that any forcible transfer in or deportation of people from occupied territory breaches international law.

