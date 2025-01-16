Ben Gvir reportedly to resign from Israeli cabinet tonight

According to Al Jazeera, media sources of the Zionist regime announced that Ben Gvir, the so-called minister of internal security of the Israeli regime, will leave the cabinet following the announcement of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli newspaper, quoting sources close to Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, wrote that Ben Gvir, who is against the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, will resign from the cabinet.

Israel’s cabinet will meet on Friday to approve the brokered Gaza ceasefire agreement, Israeli media has reported.

Al Jazeera cited an Israeli media outlet as reporting that the Israeli security cabinet will first “convene to approve the Gaza ceasefire deal on Friday morning”, citing a senior Israeli source.

“After the security cabinet meeting, the cabinet is expected to vote on the deal. Israeli ministers have not yet been summoned to discuss the deal,” it said.

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip was reached with the mediation of Qatar, the United States, and Egypt, and it is supposed to be implemented on Sunday, January 19. In the first phase of this agreement, which is set to last for 42 days, the Hamas movement will hand over 33 Zionist prisoners (alive and dead) in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners.

