China to launch Shenzhou-19 crewed space mission on Oct. 30

The state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday that veteran taikonaut Cai Xuzhe, who flew on the Shenzhou-14 mission in 2022, will command the mission.
The indigenously built Long March-2F rocket will carry the astronauts into space.
The Shenzhou-19 crew members will take control of space operations from the Shenzhou-18 taikonauts who are preparing to return home after conducting six months of research in space.
Beijing launched the three-member crew to its space station on April 25.
