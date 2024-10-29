China to launch Shenzhou-19 crewed space mission on Oct. 30

The state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday that veteran taikonaut Cai Xuzhe, who flew on the Shenzhou-14 mission in 2022, will command the mission.

The indigenously built Long March-2F rocket will carry the astronauts into space.

The Shenzhou-19 crew members will take control of space operations from the Shenzhou-18 taikonauts who are preparing to return home after conducting six months of research in space.

Beijing launched the three-member crew to its space station on April 25.

