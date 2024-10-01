Leader's envoy visiting Tabas after coal mine tragedy

Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Marvi has arrived in Tabas as the representative of Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, to assess the current situation of the Tabas coal mine tragedy and to extend condolences to the families of the victims.

During the trip, the Leader's representative will meet with local officials to learn about the latest developments surrounding the tragedy.

In addition, Hujjat al-Islam Marvi intends to meet with the families of the victims to offer condolences and convey the Leader's regards.

On September 21, 2024, an explosion occurred at a coal mine in Tabas, South Khorasan Province, Iran. The incident killed at least 51 people and injured 20 more.

MNA/