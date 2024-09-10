  1. Politics
Sep 10, 2024, 2:07 PM

Israeli source reveals Netanyahu dangerous plot on Gaza

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – A Zionist newspaper revealed the dangerous plan of the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime to occupy the northern part of the Gaza Strip and build settlements in this area.

The Zionist newspaper Ha'aretz reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet are preparing for the next phase of the war in the Gaza Strip, which is the construction of settlements and the occupation of the north of this strip.

The Zionist regime is entering the second phase of the war in the Gaza Strip and is trying to take control of the north of this strip up to the Netzarim axis.

Netzarim is an Israeli settlement in the Gaza Strip about 5 kilometers southwest of Gaza City.This settlement separates the north of the Gaza Strip from the south.

Ha'aretz added that this operation will be carried out gradually with the Zionist regime's settlements in the north of the Gaza Strip and its annexation to the occupied lands, and will proceed based on the level of international sensitivities.

    • Manzoor Khan 15:32 - 2024/09/10
      ZIONIST ISRAEL are keep using to kill innocent women and children Ghaza west Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. Only need focus on Zionist Air powers bases. ZIONIST ISRAEL will feel pain. JazakAllahkhairan
    • Manzoor Khan US 15:38 - 2024/09/10
      ZIONIST ISRAEL long time attacking Syrian territory why Syria unable to used it's Dron and Missile against Zionist Israel. Need to attack Golan hight Syrian territory. JazakAllahkhairan

