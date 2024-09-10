Israeli source reveals Netanyahu dangerous plot on Gaza

The Zionist newspaper Ha'aretz reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet are preparing for the next phase of the war in the Gaza Strip, which is the construction of settlements and the occupation of the north of this strip.

The Zionist regime is entering the second phase of the war in the Gaza Strip and is trying to take control of the north of this strip up to the Netzarim axis.

Netzarim is an Israeli settlement in the Gaza Strip about 5 kilometers southwest of Gaza City.This settlement separates the north of the Gaza Strip from the south.

Ha'aretz added that this operation will be carried out gradually with the Zionist regime's settlements in the north of the Gaza Strip and its annexation to the occupied lands, and will proceed based on the level of international sensitivities.

