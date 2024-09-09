Flydubai launches new route to Iran’s Kerman

Iran’s official IRNA news agency published a video on Monday showing a flydubai plane landing in Kerman’s international airport.

Senior local officials, including Kerman’s Deputy Governor for Economic Coordination Amir Hassanzadeh, were present at the airport to welcome passengers arriving in the provincial capital from Dubai in the UAE.

The report said flydubai will carry out two flights between Kerman to Dubai per week on Mondays and Thursdays carrying 180 passengers on each trip.

It said the new route will connect Kerman to 150 airports in 120 countries via Dubai where flydubai is based.

Hassanzadeh said the new route will enable businesses in Kerman, which is Iran’s largest province by area size and hosts some of the wealthiest mining companies in the country, to increase their exchanges and interactions with counterparts in the region and around the world.

He said the route will also facilitate investment attraction into Kerman where Iran is planning to expand its metals and mining projects.

The official said Kerman will also seek to rely on the cargo capacities of flydubai’s new flight to the city for exports of handicrafts and agricultural products.

Head of Kerman’s chamber of commerce Mehdi Tabibzadeh expressed hope that the flight frequency on the new route between Kerman and Dubai can increase in the future.

In addition to boosting the mining and tourism potentials in Kerman, the Iranian government has a series of major plans to expand economic activity in areas along the Sea of Oman in the south of the province.

Iran’s Mahan Air used to carry out flights between Kerman and Dubai in the past.

