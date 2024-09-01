Iran’s Air Defense Force conquering peaks of self-reliance

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi made the remarks in a message issued on Sunday to commemorate the National Air Defense Day, which is celebrated annually on August 30.

This day “is a reminder of the proud history of dozens of air defense operations during the imposed war [in the 1980s] and thousands of days and nights of guarding against, discovering, identifying, monitoring and countering aerial threats, along with protecting critical sites and ... the country’ sky,” he said.

“It is a day of hope in the capability of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force in the path of … self-reliance.”

He added that the increased interaction of Iran’s Air Defense Force with knowledge-based and academic companies, as well as the Defense Ministry, has resulted in the success of the Islamic Republic establishment in delivering responses to its enemies.

‘Iran among 6 countries with highest range of surface-to-air missiles’

On Saturday, Commander of the Air Defense Forces in Northwestern Iran Brigadier General Abbas Azimi said the country ranks among the world's top six regarding the range of its surface-to-air missiles.

Before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, all air defense equipment was imported from abroad, but he noted that they are produced by Iranian scientists and specialists today.

The range of Air Defense radars has also increased from 45 kilometers to more than 300 kilometers over the past 45 years.

Azimi further said, “Iran is among the world's six countries in terms of the range of surface-to-air missiles, and this important and proud achievement was recorded after the Revolution and the Sacred Defense,” referring to the eight-year war imposed by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Iran’s Air Defense kept surveillance on only 30 percent of the country’s sky, but today the figure is 100 percent, he emphasized.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

