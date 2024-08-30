Plan to block eastern borders based on artificial intel.:Cmdr

Briefing the latest status of Iran's borders, the Commander of the Ground Force of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said that the Army Ground Forces are responsible for securing parts of the country's borders, including the borders of the north and southeast and the borders of the west and southwest of the country.

Today, stable security is prevailing in the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the continuation of this stable security requires the development and use of science and technology, Heidari noted.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has followed a scientific and intelligent border guarding using modern technologies, he said, adding that in this regard, the plan to block the eastern borders has been put on the agenda.

100% of the plan to block the eastern borders is based on artificial intelligence, he said, adding that It means that barbed wire and walls are not enough.

